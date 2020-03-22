The new Stillhouse Hollow Lake water treatment plant being constructed in south Killeen is scheduled to be substantially complete by June, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen.
The entire project is being constructed on just over 40 acres of land and is going to cost around $60 million, according to Garrett.
The bulk of the project is being paid for with $54 million worth of bond funds coming from Killeen and other cities, and the extra $6 million will come out of the district’s reserve fund. The new plant will provide a maximum of 17 million gallons per day to the five entities it will serve. Those five entities are responsible for a percentage of the debt service dependent on the amount of million gallons per day of water the entity is getting from the plant. The five entities are the city of Killeen, the city of Copperas Cove, the city of Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 and the 439 Water Supply Corporation in Nolanville.
The city of Killeen is receiving the most additional water at a maximum of 10 million gallons per day and is responsible for just over 51.6% of the debt service. According to figures from December, Killeen uses less than half of its annual allocation of 5 billion gallons from the Belton Lake treatment plant.
The city of Copperas Cove will receive a maximum of 2.5 million gallons per day from the plant and will pay just over 17.2% of the debt service, the city of Harker Heights will receive 2.75 million gallons per day and pay around 18.9% of the debt service, WCID No. 3 is going to receive .25 million gallons per day and must pay around 1.7% of the debt and the 439 Water Supply Corporation will get 1.5 million gallons per day and will pay around 10.3% of the debt, according to Garrett. The debt from the project will be paid off by 2041, Garrett said.
With the addition of the Stillhouse plant, the district will be providing a maximum of 91 million gallons per day of treated water. Currently, the district is treating a maximum of 74 million gallons per day at its water plant on Belton Lake.
The district does not add fluoride to the water for treatment. It does use chlorine to treat the water at the Belton Lake plant and the same process will be used at the Stillhouse plant.
During an interview Thursday afternoon, Garrett provided estimates for how much water he thinks the new plant will pump out per day.
“We think the average daily is gonna be somewhere around three or four (million gallons per day), with a maximum daily around seven (million gallons per day),” Garrett said.
Garrett talked about what the addition of the plant will do for the district and its customers.
“We’re adding (the extra treated water) in a part of the high growth area so it’s going to save a lot of energy costs of pumping the water from Lake Belton,” Garrett said. “It’s more efficient, and it gives us a full second resource of water supply which most entities don’t have that.”
Garrett said the majority of the customers receiving water from the new plant will be residential with a few small commercial spots. He did not have an estimate for the number of customers the plant will serve when asked on Thursday but the plant will serve the planned development Turnbo Ranch. Turnbo Ranch, will be a subdivision under Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2. The MUD property is expected to have 3,750 homes, and it is off Chaparral Road.
