NOLANVILLE — Local residents can add the newest restaurant in Nolanville to their lists to check out now that the store is open for business.

Sura Korean & Sushi officially opened on May 9, but the City of Nolanville and the city’s Economic Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business on Thursday. The restaurant, 200 S. Main St. Suite E in Nolanville, serves Korean cuisine and freshly made sushi.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

