NOLANVILLE — Local residents can add the newest restaurant in Nolanville to their lists to check out now that the store is open for business.
Sura Korean & Sushi officially opened on May 9, but the City of Nolanville and the city’s Economic Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business on Thursday. The restaurant, 200 S. Main St. Suite E in Nolanville, serves Korean cuisine and freshly made sushi.
This family-run business is owned an operated by Kyong Na and her husband Yun, who is the head chef of the restaurant. Their son, Junior Na, also works at Sura as a sushi chef.
Before the ribbon cutting began, Kyong Na thanked the city for being so welcoming.
“I hope we can keep serving this community,” she said.
Members of the Nolanville city staff were excited to be at the ceremony.
“We are so very excited to welcome Sura to Nolanville,” Jennifer Shidler, Nolanville’s public affairs coordinator, said.
After the ribbon cutting, guests we invited inside to try out the menu and learn more about the store.
The restaurant is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Closed on Sunday and Monday.
According to the restaurant’s website, all menu items are made from scratch and are authentic Korean cuisine. The store also offers both dine-in and takeout options for hungry customers.
