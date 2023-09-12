COPPERAS COVE — The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove hosted its second annual Cravings of Cove Tuesday evening.
The event gave attendees the opportunity to sample different foods from local restaurants, vendors and win some fun door prizes.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
“This helps build community and give these businesses an opportunity to network,” said event organizer Clinton Brown, the fundraiser representative for the Exchange Club.
The Exchange aims to benefit the community through the funds they receive.
Some of the businesses at the food-tasting event included Shipley’s Donuts, H-E-B, Lil-Tex and more. The event also had raffle prizes and a silent auction that allowed attendees to have a chance of winning anything from cooking tools to fun merch.
The event lasted from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
