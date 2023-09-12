COPPERAS COVE — The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove hosted its second annual Cravings of Cove Tuesday evening.

The event gave attendees the opportunity to sample different foods from local restaurants, vendors and win some fun door prizes.

covecravings3.jpeg

From left, Jennifer Cotter, Savannah Morgan, Dorothy Richardson and Jennifer Bretey welcomed attendees to the H-E-B sample booth at the Cravings of Cove on Tuesday.
