A new small business in the Killeen area is offering tax returns for everyone.
Karma Tax Services is a family oriented business that is a mother-and-daughter team who have over 25 years of tax filing experience.
April Riccardino and Kaylin Riccardino-Moore, the owners and operators of Karma Tax Services, said both in-person and online or virtual communication and tax returns are available. In-person contact is only available right now through request.
Anyone interested in this business can visit KARMATaxServices.com for more information.
Those interested can also call 254-518-5840.
The business office is located at 12393 Oakalla Road, in Killeen.
The owners said they will offering a 10% discount on tax returns for all military personnel and emergency response personnel. The first 25 emergency response personnel (including ER doctors, nurses and orderlies) will receive an additional 5% for a total of a 15% discount, non-transferrable, on their tax return, according to the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.