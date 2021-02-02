A new business that specializes in ultrasounds has come to Killeen to help local families who are expecting a new addition.
Baby on Board 3D/4D Ultrasound Studio, 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, has been open for about a month in Killeen, and a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the recent opening.
Melissa Che is the owner of the new business and she explained what her business provides to the people in Killeen.
“We provide premier elective services for people who are expecting, either to confirm gender, to confirm you’re actually pregnant, even sometimes to confirm if you’re having multiple,” Che said.
She went on to say what it means to her to have her own small, family-friendly ultrasound business.
“I do newborn photography and we do that here as well, and I’ve always wanted to combine the two and I had the opportunity to do it,” she said. “It was definitely a goal, a dream.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was at Baby on Board Tuesday for the ribbon cutting and he talked about how great it is to have new business in Killeen.
“We’re always excited to have young businesses be part of the city and we always extend whatever we can do as a city to help them succeed,” Segarra said. “We want to see them grow and help the community because that’s what’s gonna happen — they’re gonna help the community with a service that is really desired.”
Baby on Board is located at 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen and more information can be found by calling 254-432-4733 or emailing info@babyonboard3D.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.