A new urgent care clinic that has been open for around two months held a ribbon cutting with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Integrity Urgent Care, 2520 Trimmier Road, in Killeen has been open since early February and specializes in offering immediate care to residents without appointments necessary.
Mark Roberts, is a physician assistant at Integrity Urgent Care and he spoke about how the clinic works on Thursday.
“We don’t require appointments, patients can also schedule for a same-day appointment by going online” or just walks in to the clinic, Roberts said. “We take anybody that walks in the door and then try and send them where they need to go.”
Patients who wake up with an injury or illness can go to the urgent care and quickly see a doctor without any call ahead, according to Roberts.
The urgent care clinic is in the same building as the former Mama Fu’s Restaurant.
