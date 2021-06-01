Six different developers last week purchased permits to build 19 different homes in Killeen — nine single family residence and 10 multi family residence.
All 10 of the multi family residence are being constructed by Axia Contracting LLC. The nine single family homes are being built by the other five developers, according to the Killeen permit list from May 21-27.
Four of the single-family homes are being built by Carothers Homes, two by D.R. Horton, one by Stylecraft Builders and two by A & G Homes. Five of the single family homes are being built on Prescott Drive, one on Azura Way, two on Falme Lane and one on Earp Drive.
All of the multi-family homes are being built on Rosewood Drive.
There were no new commercial construction permits in the around 286 new permits in Killeen over the last week.
The estimated project value for all of the new permits is about $1.28 million, according to last week’s permit report.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, the total amount of money for the permits was between $35,000 and $40,000 with no big projects listed over the last week.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove during the week of May 14 through May 20, there were 44 total permits valued at a total cost of about $17,076.
Belton
In Belton, from May 21 through May 27, there were 11 new residential permits with a total value of about $2.2 million.
Nolanville
There were no updated permit reports from Nolanville.
