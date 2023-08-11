Museum

Construction on the SMART Museum in Nolanville is still underway. The museum is expected to have one side of the building open to the public by Fall 2023.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

The City of Nolanville has multiple projects in the works, but the biggest of them all is the SMART Museum, which will near completion of phase one in the fall.

Nolanville Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler explained that phase one will be the current museum space and phase two will be a second building for community gatherings and events.

