The City of Nolanville has multiple projects in the works, but the biggest of them all is the SMART Museum, which will near completion of phase one in the fall.
Nolanville Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler explained that phase one will be the current museum space and phase two will be a second building for community gatherings and events.
“We want it to be location for not just Nolanville but Central Texas to come. This is a project that’s been on our minds for a while now,” Shidler said.
The SMART Museum was originally the JW Sims Community Center, which has served as a hub for Nolanville activities since 1978.
With federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the 45-year-old building was transformed into a learning hub of innovation and sustainable technology.
The museum will include elements of professional training, education and recreation. The museum is currently scheduled to include a library space, podcasting rooms and a virtual reality setup, which the city hopes will be used for professional applications as well as recreation.
“We are hoping it will be a destination for high tech VR, hands on learning, career training and more.”
The SMART Museum is partnering with Texas workforce for VR and career training opportunities as well as Museum Arts in Austin to bring interactive art exhibits to the area.
“We will be working with museum arts for the next year to make sure that the exhibits are up to a standard that will set a pace for what we want everyone to learn,” Shidler said.
Nolanville is also adding color and inspiration to the city through the Nolanville Public Art Program, which was formed in January 2023.
According to the Nolanville EDC website, the mission of the NPAP is to add value to Nolanville’s cultural, visual, and economic growth through public art.
“It is proven that art enhances the quality of life for all who live near and visit it. It helps to give a community its identity, fosters community pride, and can create a sense of belonging. Nolanville is no exception and has much to gain in these areas by installing these four new art pieces,” the website said.
The program places sculptures and art pieces around town and along the main roads.
On May 5, four sculptures were unveiled under the Nolanville overpass — lovingly nicknamed the wonderpass by locals.
The city plans to add plaques to each artwork that allows for visitors to learn about the artist and the art itself.
Nolanville has also seen a rise in residents as the city now has around 6,085 people.
“Since January of this year, the City of Nolanville has witnessed a notable surge in its housing and business sectors,” Shidler said.
According to Shidler, Nolanville has granted over 100 certificates of occupancy for new homes within its limits. These certificates signify the completion of construction projects and attest to the City’s commitment to providing quality residential spaces for its residents.
Nolanville has also seen new business activity along I-14 and Main Street with the installation of a multi-suite shopping center by the Oldham Goodwin Group.
“New businesses, Love Liquors and Sura Korean and Sushi are the first two to open their doors to Nolanville residents,” Shidler said. “Plans are in the works to fill the remaining suites, but official announcements have not yet been made by those companies. Other businesses new to the area are the Cookie Plug at 160 S. Main St., and Legacy Beach Therapy at 202 N. Main St. With these positive trends in both residential and business growth, Nolanville continues to establish itself as an attractive destination for those seeking a thriving community and a place to call home.”
