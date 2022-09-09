Nolanville bridge

Traffic passes above and below the Interstate 14 overpass of Main Street in Nolanville, where a recent paint job identifies “Nolanville” on the overpass bridge.

 By Jacob Brooks | Herald staff writer

Two months after Kerri Fillip exited her position as the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation director, city officials announced in a Thursday news release that Brian O’Connor will become its new EDC coordinator.

The city has also split the role in two, and announced in the same release that current Community Outreach & Public Affairs Coordinator Jennifer Shidler will also become the new Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator.

Brian O'Connor
Jennifer Shidler

