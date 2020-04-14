A Tex-Mex restaurant in Nolanville was destroyed by fire earlier this week.
About 25 firefighters from four different fire departments responded to Taqueria Jalisco, 201 N. 10th St., when it caught on fire before dawn Monday, said Central Bell County Fire/Rescue Chief Jason Woodard.
Woodard said his department got the call for the fire about 3:25 a.m., with heavy smoke showing from the back of the building when they arrived.
When firefighters made entry, flames engulfed the restaurant, Woodard said, adding it took about two hours to get the fire under control. It was completely out about 6:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and fire departments from Harker Heights, Belton and Sparta helped to fight the fire, Woodard said.
“We kept it contained to the restaurant,” he said.
The same building also houses Stop N Save convenience store, which received water and smoke damage, Woodard said.
He said the store will be closed a few days, but should reopen soon.
The restaurant is a total loss, but the building can be salvaged, Woodard said.
“The brick and mortar is still standing,” he said.
The restaurant held its grand opening Oct. 26, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The last post on the page was April 4, advertising the restaurant was open for pick-up orders.
