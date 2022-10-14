Nolanville 1.JPG

Nolanville has completed a large number of infrastructure improvements to main street. A connectivity program seeks to continue that legacy while economic programs drive businesses to the area.

NOLANVILLE — Many communities in Central Texas utilize tax increment reinvestment zones — and Nolanville may follow suit, according to the city’s economic development coordination director.

Brian O’Connor, Nolanville’s EDC director, recommended during a Thursday Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the city pursue the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone. or TIRZ, in downtown Nolanville in order to bolster capital investment. Such zones establish a base taxable value, and reallocates all or some ad valorem revenue that exceeds that value for city projects. The zones are different from simply providing tax abatements.

