Smart museum

The J.W Sims Center located in Nolanville will soon be converted into a smart museum.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

NOLANVILLE — Pairing Nolanville’s rural way of life with the advancement of technology seems like a daunting task, but Brian O’Conner, Nolanville’s newest Economic Development Corporation director, said he’s up to the task.

O’Conner and City Mananger Kara Escajeda sat down for an interview with the Herald recently at City Hall to discuss his first 30 days in office and provide some insight into the city’s future.

