NOLANVILLE — Pairing Nolanville’s rural way of life with the advancement of technology seems like a daunting task, but Brian O’Conner, Nolanville’s newest Economic Development Corporation director, said he’s up to the task.
O’Conner and City Mananger Kara Escajeda sat down for an interview with the Herald recently at City Hall to discuss his first 30 days in office and provide some insight into the city’s future.
The focus of much of Monday’s interview was that Nolanville hopes to maintain its way of life while becoming a beacon to area cities.
“A lot of people’s only experience with Nolanville is going 70 miles per hour past it on I-14,” O’Conner said. “We want to change that.”
To start, the city is focusing on the creation of “destination retailers.”
“We want to really give people a reason to come here,” he said.
One of those reasons is the so-called “smart museum,” which Escajeda dubbed her “pet project.”
“I don’t think there is anything like it in this region,” O’Conner said.
Slated to be finished in approximately nine months, the museum will include elements of professional training, education and recreation. The museum is currently scheduled to include a library space, podcasting rooms and a virtual reality setup, which the city hopes will be used for professional applications as well as recreation.
“I think the days of learning just through books is over,” Escajeda said. “We want to find new ways for our community to interact with the content that they’re looking to explore.”
Additionally, Escajeda explained that the museum is meant to be a focal point for the community, and part of what it will offer are natural science classes to enable “citizen scientists.” In fact, the museum hopes to enjoin the Nolanville community, as well as local cities, to be more conscientious of their impact on the local environment.
“It’s funny, we’re using technology to promote more sustainable procedures,” O’Conner said.
“Texas’s Best kept secret”
O’Conner said Monday that people shouldn’t discount Nolanville based on its size, but admitted that it does face challenges.
“The good thing is that if they get ahold of a good idea, which is an almost everyday occurrence, they know how to take advantage of that,” he said.
Because Nolanville has a population of just over 5,500 residents, the city relies on strong relationships to accomplish its objectives. Despite this, the city looks to remain independent.
“We value our way of life,” O’Conner said.
Brian talked about the talent and usefulness of a small community, which he said “can compete with any city.”
“I really believe that Nolanville is Central Texas’s best kept secret,” he said.
The former Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce executive also talked about what he’s learned so far working with Nolanville.
“I’ve learned that even after 25 years, I’ve still got a lot to learn, which makes coming into work fun,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.