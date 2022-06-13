After preliminary negotiations between Houston-based developer Lovett Commercial and an undisclosed regional grocer facilitated by the Killeen Economic Development Corporation failed, many residents were left wondering if they will ever have access to a grocery store in north Killeen.
District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez spoke on the issue during a phone interview Thursday, saying that she was disappointed in hearing the news, and that she was invested in finding community resources to help fill the void.
“We have a lot of resolve, but it takes out of the box thinking,” she said.
Gonzalez acknowledged the presence of a “food desert” in north Killeen, where residents have been without a major grocer since 2019 when both IGA and H-E-B pulled out of the area. Both grocers cited declining sales and hemorrhaging losses. However, whether or not a grocer decides to anchor in north Killeen is up to a grocer and developers, not the City Council, Gonzalez said.
“Two years they’ve been like, ‘what’s going on?,’” she said regarding residents in north Killeen. “They’re feeling neglected. I want people to know that we haven’t been just sitting on our hands.”
Currently, Gonzalez explained, residents in north Killeen may have to travel as far as 20 minutes to Harker Heights or down Trimmier Road to get to the nearest grocery store. This long distance makes family plans more restrictive — and with gas at nearly $4.75 a gallon and inflation pushing 8%, much more expensive.
From Schwald Road, which rests at the very northern tip of Killeen bordering Fort Hood, residents have to travel at least 15 minutes, or 5.3 miles to get to the H-E-B Plus! on Trimmier Road; a total round trip of 30 minutes and 10.6 miles.
From White Avenue, which rests in one of the most densely populated areas in Killeen by zoning, according to the city’s GIS system, residents have to drive a minimum of 12 minutes, or 3.9 miles. On average, cars made before 2010 can get about 17 miles to the gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That makes a total cost per trip, on a good day and without traffic, around $2.94 per trip.
Some residents, however, cannot drive, and rely on the HOP, which takes much longer, or private transportation like Uber, Lyft or a taxi service.
Moving forward, Gonzalez said that she would like to see a freer flow of communication.
“There are a lot of conversations that are happening,” she said. “But they’re happening in silos.”
The councilwoman explained that members of KEDC talk to each other, the developer and grocer candidates talk to each other, and members of the City Council may discuss the issue — meaning information comes in waves, making it difficult to keep everyone, including residents, up to date.
To that end, Gonzalez asked to put the issue of north Killeen’s food desert on a future City Council agenda, which would allow residents to speak directly and publicly to the City Council at that meeting.
Gonzalez is the District 1 councilwoman, which includes much of north Killeen.
She may be reached at 254-392-2719, or by email at jgonzalez@killeentexas.gov.
Due to city council’s actions and choices.. is the reason HEB said no more downtown killeen.. it was a family owned store not corporate. No one wants to remember the causes of what happened to downtown..!!?
