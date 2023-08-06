Killeen isn’t the only place looking to bring the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store to its city.
Two other cities including Memphis, Tennessee, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, are both seeking to attract the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based grocery store seen as a solution to food deserts — an issue affecting many urban areas, including north Killeen.
The similarity between these places and Killeen is that all of them are in the beginning stages of talks with Oasis in an attempt to fill a food void.
Memphis
In Memphis, the developer Flaherty & Collins — which partnered with Oasis to create the original store in Tulsa — has a letter of intent from Oasis about building the grocery store in uptown Memphis.
“We’re at the very beginning of this potential project,” Vivian Ekstrom, director of Planning and Community Development for the Memphis-based Community Redevelopment Agency, told the Herald.
She said the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) — which is an organization focused on affordable housing and other economic issues in Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee — owns the site of the potential grocery store at a place called Manassas Market.
“We’re kind of the redevelopment authority of the city of Memphis,” Ekstrom said, describing the role of the organization.
She said building a grocery store in uptown Memphis was a “top priority.”
“The developer is still working out financing and getting those things in place,” she said, but explained that they haven’t discussed any kind of public subsidy yet.
According to the minutes of a CRA board meeting in June, Oasis has a food distribution site, which is located in Memphis.
One uptown resident, according to the board minutes, asked that the CRA board do more research into the nonprofit side of Oasis, which has been an area of contention that ultimately led to the state legislature in Oklahoma backing out of a $30 million expansion using American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief funds in the state.
Oasis owner Aaron “AJ” Johnson told the Herald last month in an email that the issues with the nonprofit were resolved.
Johnson could not be reached for this story by deadline.
Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff City Councilwoman Latisha Brunson visited the site of the original Oasis market in Tulsa, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — that state’s largest newspaper — in an article that ran last month, after a local grocery store closed down in November 2022.
Brunson said in the article that she was impressed with Johnson and reached out to him. Afterward, her and another council member took a trip to Tulsa — something the Killeen mayor and City Council are also planning to do.
The Herald reached Brunson last week by phone.
“We’re just really in the beginning phases; we haven’t talked about any deals or anything like that,” Brunson said, adding they were looking at other options as well.
“We’re not waiting. We’re really just gathering information,” she said.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who grew up in Pine Bluff, said she wanted to reach out to Brunson when she learned her hometown was considering bringing Oasis there.
“I think with Oasis, they can build anywhere,” Nash-King told the Herald Thursday, saying she didn’t believe they were in competition with any other city. “They have the option to build everywhere, because each city would give their own incentives — their tax breaks.”
Killeen
North Killeen has been a food desert since 2019 when both H-E-B and IGA pulled out.
North Tulsa, where the original Oasis is based, was a food desert for 14 years. The location is part of the extended area where an infamous violent race massacre occurred in the early 20th Century.
There was a lot of excitement about the possibility of Oasis coming to north Killeen, with several city officials including Nash-King saying that it was a top priority. She said her and many council members campaigned on the promise of bringing a grocery store there.
Nash-King and other officials are planning to make a site visit to the Tulsa store as soon as possible.
But some officials, such as Councilman Jose Segarra, appeared to attempt to reign in the city’s enthusiasm for the project
“At this stage, it is essential to thoroughly evaluate the project’s viability. As with any business venture, profitability is a key factor for them to consider,” he said in an email recently.
The results of the market feasibility study for an Oasis in north Killeen, which the city paid a contractor to conduct, was presented to the council last month. A construction feasibility study, also paid by the city, is still in the works. The studies cost a combined $42,000.
Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, who has been acting as a liaison between Oasis and the city of Killeen, gave a presentation of the market feasibility study two weeks ago during a City Council meeting.
The study concluded that the grocery store would have estimated sales at more than $117,000 per week and about $6 million annually.
Scott Connell, Killeen Economic Development Corporation director, said during the presentation by Russell that he still needed to analyze the numbers from the market feasibility study.
Nash-King said previously that the KEDC and Russell had teamed up to try and bring Oasis to Killeen.
(1) comment
I am sure it is a "coincidence" that Oasis is looking at the Mayor's hometown. I also invite folks to look up Pine Bluff on Wikipedia or similar and overlay her stories and version about how she grew up - especially the part about growing up with no running water. She and rhe Clampetts must've been the only ones without plumbing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.