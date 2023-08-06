Oasis

Oasis, a 16,000-square-foot grocery store based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in talks with Killeen about opening a store in north Killeen. Other cities, including Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are also trying to get Oasis to establish a grocery store in food desert areas in those cities.

Killeen isn’t the only place looking to bring the Oasis Fresh Market grocery store to its city.

Two other cities including Memphis, Tennessee, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, are both seeking to attract the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based grocery store seen as a solution to food deserts — an issue affecting many urban areas, including north Killeen.

(1) comment

Michael Fornino

I am sure it is a "coincidence" that Oasis is looking at the Mayor's hometown. I also invite folks to look up Pine Bluff on Wikipedia or similar and overlay her stories and version about how she grew up - especially the part about growing up with no running water. She and rhe Clampetts must've been the only ones without plumbing.

