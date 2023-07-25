A colorful new photo studio is operating in downtown Killeen.
Khanetic Images opened its downtown location last month at 308 E. Ave. D.
Khanetic Images started around six years ago, first by the name Khandy’s Kamera, according to owner Khandiese Cooper.
In 2020, the name was changed to Khanetic Images.
According to Cooper, the name change represented a play on words with kinetic energy and where she personally wanted to focus her energy.
“Kinetic energy is the potential of growth when momentum is applied,” she told the Herald on Tuesday. “Photography is the study of light, and light is energy.”
Cooper started the photo studio out of her home.
She specializes in family portraits, personal branding, events, weddings, commercial headshots and other types of photography.
The new studio is an older building that was used as a diner in the 1950s. Cooper finished the renovations earlier this year.
Every part of the building is new, except for parts of the original brick exterior, she said.
The building currently has a receptionist area, a review room, dressing room area, along with different studio spaces and much more.
“This is an experience when you come in here, customers should be made to feel beautiful and amazing, and for the men, sharp and confident,” Cooper said.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce welcomed the local business with a ribbon-cutting event June 30 along with a fellowship afterwards. Cooper is also the marketing director for the chamber.
Khanesiology, LLC, the holding company for Khanetic Images, received a $95,000 from the city last year.
Khaniesiology was one of seven downtown Killeen business to receive a portion of more than $965,000 of federal coronavirus money the city government doled out last year in an effort to spur the downtown economy.
To book an appointment with Khanetic Images go to khaneticimages.com.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
