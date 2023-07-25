A colorful new photo studio is operating in downtown Killeen.

Khanetic Images opened its downtown location last month at 308 E. Ave. D.

Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to downtown Killeen with a ribbon cutting was held for Khanetic Images on June 30. The owner Khandiese Cooper shares the stories of her journey, as a photographer, business owner, and Killeen resident that lead up to this point.

