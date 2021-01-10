The old adage, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” rings true when it comes to selecting a home to meet local buyers’ needs.
While newer homes may have fewer problems from extended wear and tear, older homes bring rustic charm and mature landscapes some buyers have their hearts set on.
Local real estate expert Scott Shine with Shine Team Realty in Harker Heights said local buyers who only wish to view newer homes are frequently interested in technology advances of smart homes or energy efficiency.
“New-home buyers like the fact that no one has lived there before, so they never have to worry if there was any deferred or poorly done maintenance,” Shine said. “Finishing touches are usually done in the most recent ‘trendy’ colors and materials.”
Builders can also make newer constructions more appealing with incentives like refrigerators or other appliances and paying for closing costs, he said.
“Almost all new homes also come with a warranty that the builder will make any needed repairs for the first year or two,” he added.
Local buyers looking for older constructions cite various attractions to homes built at least 20 years ago, Shine said.
The housing market is seeing a steady influx of prospective homeowners looking for a change of scenery from close-knit subdivisions with neighbors right on top of them, according to Dacia Mackey, a buyer agent for the Ryan Smith Home selling team in Temple.
Large yards with well-established, mature trees are also enticing to those looking to have more distance between neighbors, she said.
“Some are looking for more mature landscaping and trees,” Shine said. “In many ‘new or newer’ home subdivisions, the developers have had to remove older trees to make way for streets and home building. The result is planting of young trees that take time to grow into shade trees.”
Other home buyers are drawn to locations outside the hustle and bustle of construction areas and other new developments.
“For the first couple of years, a new-home subdivision will have a steady flow of construction vehicles and workers,” Shine said. “The older, more established neighborhoods typically are more settled in their traffic patterns.”
Another attractive aspect of older developments are their proximity to established businesses, shopping and entertainment options — compared to newer builds on the outskirts of existing city growth, he added.
“Another motivation that buyers experience is that typically, an older home will offer more square footage for the price,” Shine said. “Finally, some older-home buyers think that older homes have more character in more varied designs and some think that the older homes provide an opportunity to remodel and allow the owner to put their own stamp on.”
Mackey agreed, another appeal of the historic district is getting away from the typical uniform styles in a subdivision in favor of a little older home with a little more individual character, she said.
“Some people are in love with new home builds,” Mackey said. “Others want to be able to renovate and put their mark on an older house. You just have different clientele.”
Although the popular commute routes along Loop 363 and I-35 make the historic district of Temple manageable for some who work and conduct business in Killeen, Mackey said there aren’t many available right now.
“We probably have 2 or 3 in that area,” Mackey said. “But just like anything, in the market it’s really hot right now. Whatever is listed — within a week it’s gone.”
While they don’t have an official homeowners association, the historic district has established a tradition of their own community events.
“The north side does a lot of things, 4th of July parade, block parties and get togethers for Oktoberfest—their version of what other neighborhoods have: an HOA that puts on parties,” Mackey said. “The historical district has been doing it for quite a few years.”
The charm and character of older neighborhoods--and the potential for better value, research by the National Association of Realtors shows older homes also may be more expensive to own due to structural issues, outdated systems, and cosmetics, as well as the presence of hazardous materials.
Materials, like asbestos, lead-based paint, and radon were once common building materials; however, these materials are now known to be hazardous to human health, the study stated.
Exposure to asbestos has been linked to increased risk of lung disease, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Mold and volatile organic compounds from remodeling activities are also concerns in older homes.
A recent study by the National Association of Home Builders showed the effect of the availability of both older homes and newer builds on the real estate market.
With about 31 percent of buyers--and 41 percent of millennial buyers--shopping for new homes, a 2018 NAHB study suggests matching that demand is challenging.
“Despite many buyers’ preference for new homes, only about 11 percent of home sales each year are for new construction,” the study concluded. “The rest are for existing homes, many of which were built decades ago.”
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau data shows 12.3 percent of homes in the U.S. were built before 1940, while only 4.6 percent were built in the past 5 years.
The availability of older homes may fluctuate based on the region buyers are settling in.
In northeastern states such as Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, about 30 percent of the market is made up of homes built before 1940, a higher concentration than states like Alaska, Arizona and Nevada, with fewer than 2 percent of homes built during that same time period, according to research by the U.S. Census Bureau published in their 2019 American Community Survey.
The national average is about 12.3 percent of homes built before 1940, and about 7.2 percent of homes built after 2009, the survey showed. The Zillow Home Value Index showed a median home price across the country of $256,663.
By comparison, the census report showed Killeen has 0.4 percent — or 244 homes — built before 1940, and about 14.7 percent of homes built after 2009. The home value index listed the median home prices at $140,942.
For more information on the study visit: https://filterbuy.com/resources/cities-with-oldest-homes/.
In spite of national trends, Shine said the local market has sufficient inventory of older homes to meet local demand.
While the historic district of Temple may be heavily occupied, within 15 miles from the main Fort Hood gate, 81 of the 211 currently active listed homes are older than 20 years, Shine said, not including brand new homes not listed in the MLS.
Within the 15 miles of Temple city hall, there are 54 homes older than 20 years, out of the 170 total listed homes, he said.
“I do not believe that local buyers routinely go to Temple or Belton solely due to the availability of older homes,” Shine said. “However, if they are looking for a ‘Historic District,’ they will find a section of historic homes in North Temple.”
