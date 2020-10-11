The discount retail chain Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is planning to open a store in Killeen on Oct. 28.
The chain is taking over 30,840 square-foot space in the Cielo Vista shopping center located at 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Retailers such as Toys “R” Us and Overstock Furniture have previously used the facility. Other tenants of the Cielo Vista shopping center include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Spec’s and Aldi.
The chain is famous for its signature catch-phrase “Good Stuff Cheap” and is one of the largest retailers of excess inventory and discounted products. Ollie’s mainly buys and re-sells items from manufacturers who have made too much inventory, updated their packaging or discontinued merchandise.
“We carry mostly brand merchandise that will be 30-70% off the fancy store prices,” said Jerry Altland, vice president of retail for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Customers can expect name brand products to affordable prices.
Ollie’s has a large variety of brand-name merchandise in every department, including food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring and seasonal items.
The discount retail chain currently has ten other stores in Texas and 379 stores across the United States.
“Killeen fits right in,” Altland said. “It just made sense for us to open a store there.”
Ollie’s is expected to bring about 50 new jobs with the new location and plans to stay in the area for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t close stores,” Altland said. “We’re in business now for 38 years … and we’re planning on staying there for a long time.”
According to Loopnet.com, Ollie’s signed a 10-year lease.
Regular store hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Once we get into the holiday season, we will stretch our hours out a little bit longer,” Altland said.
Killeen-resident Marie Spikerman can’t wait for the new Ollie’s location to open.
“I first went to Ollie’s in Watertown, N.Y., when my husband was stationed at Fort Drum,” she said. “We recently visited Ollie’s in Waco as soon as I heard there was one close by.”
The Spikermans enjoy the “treasure hunt” shopping experience at Ollie’s because “it’s fun to browse and look for good deals.”
Yett Ollie’s also provides a way to shop for people with limited financial resources.
“It’s nice to have a new store that carries a variety of items at discounted prices,” Spikerman said. “It will help a lot of people who may be going through tough times, and it means a lot to save some money where they can.”
