Lily Halabi, the owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, and her partners, Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess, progressed closer Sunday to becoming the winners of “Halloween Wars 2021” — a baking competition show on the Food Network,
“The Ghosts with the Most,” as they are widely known, survived the semifinals on the show that aired Sunday and will compete against the “Mischievous Monsters” in the finale that will air 8 p.m. local time Oct. 31 on the Food Network.
“Our competitors have been doing great and it’s not going to be an easy competition,” Halabi told the Herald on Monday. “It’s the finale, however, and we’re gonna give it our all! We’ll be going to the Wild West to inspire us for that episode.”
Sunday’s episode was about vampires and how they spend their downtime. The theme was “A Vampire’s Vanity.”
“The Ghosts With the Most” chose to create not just one but three different vampires playing cards for kittens, according to Halabi.
“Our flavor was citrus Chardonnay cake with berries and sangria filling and citrus Chardonnay buttercream,” she said.
“The show’s creator, Zak Bagas, threw us a twist and asked that we make an additional dish that contained something toasty or burned using only the ingredients in the basket provided.”
According to Halabi, “My plan was to make a vanilla custard with flambéed bananas on top with crunchy almonds. After two failed trials, I almost gave up but then we decided to invent
banana foster s’mores. We’d never heard of them, but they turned out amazing.”
Halabie said being on this show is “the ultimate dream of any baker or cake artist especially when they are self-taught cake artists and bakers like me and my teammates Kim Simons and Jewel Burgess. Thanks to everyone who has been cheering us on and showing us so much love and support.”
The winning team will walk away with $25,000 in prize money.
