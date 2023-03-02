Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early. Becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Harker Heights business owner Phillip Sueoka protested at the intersection of Knight’s Way and Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights on Wednesday near Harker Heights City Hall.
Sueoka claims the car wash he owns on South Ann Boulevard was unjustly shut down and he is taking the Harker Heights city government to court over the matter. He said the city shut off his water after a ruling in Heights municipal court over a septic tank issue that Sueoka claims is in compliance with state standards. He said he plans to continue protesting against Harker Heights City Hall on the issue.
“Mr. Sueoka has the right to protest in a lawful manner (one which does not violate the legal rights of others to go about their business),” Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said in response to questions from Herald about the one-man protest. “The City of Harker Heights will not provide additional comments pertaining to the upcoming court case.”
