Sueoka claims the car wash he owns on South Ann Boulevard was unjustly shut down and he is taking the Harker Heights city government to court over the matter. He said the city shut off his water after a ruling in Heights municipal court over a septic tank issue that Sueoka claims is in compliance with state standards. He said he plans to continue protesting against Harker Heights City Hall on the issue.

