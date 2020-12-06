Part 2 of 2: In Sunday’s Daily Herald, Part 1 addressed the food desert situation at the grassroots level. Read it now at KDHnews.com.
BY STEVE WILSON
KILLEEN DAILY HERALD
More than a year has passed since two grocery stores — IGA Foodliner and H-E-B — closed down in north Killeen, creating a food desert, and no one seems to know when or if the gap will be filled.
While customers at the mobile food pantry set up by H-E-B at its old downtown location expressed gratitude for the assistance that was still being provided last December, many were concerned with the lack of shopping options.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said in August that a developer was in talks with a grocery store to potentially open a location in downtown Killeen, but additional details have not been released.
“It is important to start with an understanding of why those stores closed,” Crutchfield said by email. “Grocery stores require a substantial capital investment and, in return, at best, offer a very small profit margin. The two stores that closed, obviously, were not making money. The challenge is best illustrated by the fact that H-E-B is one of the best managed grocery operations in the U.S. Their departure sends a negative signal to the investment community that will have to be overcome.”
Crutchfield said that efforts to locate a free-standing grocery provider are going to be difficult because it is viewed as a high-risk venture.
“We likely need to think about the solution differently,” he said. “Prospects improve if the strategy is to recruit a grocery supplier as part of a larger retail development. Adjacent retail provides revenue opportunities to a developer who can then reduce retail cost to the grocery provider.
“We have shown existing buildings to grocery prospects and, to date, all have said that buildings in north Killeen are not adequate. And, property of sufficient size for a retail development does not exist in north central Killeen. It does exist in northeast Killeen and, in fact, we have a productive track record of working with a developer who owns property in northeast Killeen.”
Crutchfield offered further input on how can the city best address the situation.
“Collectively, we have to be prepared to offer a developer the correct incentive package to encourage development,” he said. “Those incentives might include paying for some of the infrastructure cost and limited sales tax refunds.
“Fortunately, the city has a well developed transportation network and good public transportation. We also live in a time when home delivery is expanding rapidly.”
Attempts to obtain comment from the corporate offices of H-E-B and IGA were not received as of press time.
ACADEMIC OUTLOOK
Michael R. Daley is the chair and professor of social work at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. Through his research on rural social work, he has found that many communities are facing food insecurity, and there are many parallels between poor urban areas and rural communities.
“The food stores close because they are no longer profitable especially in poor communities,” Daley said. “Grocery stores tend to operate on small margins and the first to go are the regular chains, as in H-E-B and IGA. They tend to be replaced, if replaced, by smaller stores that operate on higher margins and these often offer lesser quality at higher prices.
“Failing that, the replacements become the dollar stores (there are several kinds). These offer foods at low prices but are very limited in variety and nutrition. So using them as a primary grocery supply is problematic from a health standpoint.”
Daley said that when food stores leave a community other services can start to start to decline as well.
“And the poor have less reliable transportation to go further to get food,” he said. “This tends to ultimately result in what some call urban decay (as in infrastructure). Eventually only the very poor or those who can’t move remain and dwellings and other structures decay more rapidly.”
Daley said that increasing food insecurity in Killeen might also result in a declining tax base, increased need for police and fire protection, and heightened crime and health concerns.
“Since this is a result of a larger community issue, some places have looked a community development in specific areas,” he said. “This works best if the local people are involved in the planning. Developing affordable low-income housing is a partial solution since the cost of low-income housing is surprisingly high as a percentage of a person’s total income. But that usually gets push back from several groups. But this planning needs to look at employment, general quality of life, and other support services.”
Daley further noted that one group often overlooked in regard to this issue is children.
“Texas has a very high child poverty rate, and I expect it is pretty high here as well,” he said. “Folks want to tell the low income to go to work, but legally children can’t work and many adults can’t because of age and disability.”
