Local organization Operation Phantom Support held its first cooperative event with Tanks Pub and Grill on Saturday.
“But there will be many more to come,” said Mark Baur, the director of Veterans to Employment Iniative.
Operation Phantom Support has been around for nine years and Tanks Bar and Grill, 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, has been around for five years.
“Our cause is very simple: We get veterans, first responders, their spouses, and their dependents thinking in a career minded pathway,” Baur said.
Baur said that Operation Phantom Support provides the community with food banks, thrift stores, emergency food baskets, and also partners with other community organizations.
Alongside Baur was Marci Munoz, the co-owner of Tanks as well as its marketing and ad director.
“Tanks Pub is here to support Operation Phantom Support because we know that they aid families and veterans,” Munoz said, “We want to come together to support this cause just as a get together for the community to show that we do support veterans, especially the ones who need help or are homeless.”
Operation Phantom Storm and Tanks are planning on having another event in six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.