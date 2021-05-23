Name: Maeva Guiterrrez
Age: 34
Title: Founder/Owner
Business name and address: Modern Tribe Bookshop & More located in “The Village at Clear Creek Plaza,” 2710 S Clear Creek Road Suite 109, in Killeen
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Modern Tribe Bookshop is committed to the observation, preservation and celebration of the Creative Arts and Culture. A community hub providing quality Literary & Arts experiences through books, events, and education. We are also a plant/herb shop carrying a variety of house and desk plants and Metaphysical goodies like sage and crystals!
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: We just opened our brick and mortar May 15, 2021, but have been online for a several years and vending at various events.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: Modern Tribe Bookshop began to bring a culture of Literacy and Intellectual community to the area. Our next focus is working through our non profit organization to provide resources and educational programs in our underserved communities.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We offer books, film, art, plants, interactive community events and free children storytime for those in the community to take part in!
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: COVID has really taken a toll on small businesses everywhere; however, we are hopeful that with the proper precautions and resilience we can all still safely thrive in business and community.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We are so excited to be a part of this community and can’t wait to share our love of Literacy, Creative Arts, Culture and Community with you all!
