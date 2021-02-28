Name: Angela Jourdain, M.S., LPC, LCDC
Age: 43
Title: Owner and Lead Matchmaker
Business name and address: Therapeutic Loving Connections
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: It has been such a challenge to summarize exactly what we do! As soon as I say Matchmaker and Dating Service; people respond, “speed dating”?
We are more than just a dating service. We take the worst parts of dating out of your hands by personally interviewing each candidate, running background checks, using License Psychological Assessments to assess personality, and more. It can seem intensive; however, most of us have or know someone that has had a partner that was less than honest or worse.
Once a candidate is accepted we create a personalized package that includes access to our fun Singles Mingles Nights, Pre-Dating Coaching through Pre-Marital Coaching, and we personally match you with your ideal partner.
An important part of our package includes coaching and support throughout the entire relationship process, so that we can help our couples work through the challenges of becoming a couple.
To supplement our matchmaking, we are offering some fun classes to the community that teach the DOs and DON’Ts of online dating, Dating Etiquette, and Date Decoding.
Additionionally, we are offering a different type of relationship package to committed/married couples who may need a little help with planning fun dates, keeping the spark in their relationship, or overall communication. We want our candidates to love falling in love!
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: We are just opening now in February 2021.
The idea started about one year ago and has been under development until recently when my building manager suggested a space (in Dec 2020); Now here we are!
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I have persistently seen the challenges of relationships work indiscriminately through so many of my friends, family, and clientele from my private practice. I listen to these vibrant, beautiful, educated, fun-loving singles and ponder why they cannot find one another when communication is so accessible at our fingertips each day.
My best conclusion is that it IS because our communication is at our fingertips and not face-to-face and in a personal setting. And then we add COVID-19 and this has become even more challenging. This is where the idea was born that it would be amazing to have someone eliminate all the bad dates and mismatches so that our amazing singles find one another, and who better than Masters Level Clinicians.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We are offering several classes: Date Decoding, Flirting 101, DOs and DON’Ts of online dating, Dating Etiquette, Personalized Matchmaking to find your ideal partner, Monthly Singles Mingles Fun Nights (cooking classes, painting with a twist, game nights, karaoke, live music and dancing ... and yes, I will consider a speed dating night).
We also do date planning for established couples, and Relationship Coaching for all stages of dating.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: I believe COVID-19 was the push that created our business! COVID added that extra layer of challenge to dating; NOW singles have to be safe from worries about meeting up with a stranger AND catching the virus! TLC is able to eliminate the stranger danger fairly well, so now it is just remembering to stay COVID safe.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: Many Killeen residents have expressed that they are not familiar with matchmaking because this is a new type of business for this area. Although something new can be a bit nerve-wracking, it can also be a great adventure! We want everyone in the community to join us on his adventure and to feel comfortable approaching us with questions, ideas, and simply a sense of community.
We want TLC to be a business that brings the best out in our community and makes a difference that Killeen can be proud of.
I would also like to connect with other small businesses in the area so that we may support one another through cross-promotion. COVID has been tough on small businesses and I love the idea that TLC could positively connect our community in so many beneficial ways.
