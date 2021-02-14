Name: Melissa Che
Age: 30
Title: Owner & Ultrasound Tech
Business name and address: Baby On Board 3D/4D Ultrasound Studio, 2100 Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite J, in Killeen.
What does your business provide?
Private Elective 3D/4D Ultrasounds and Photography
When did you get into business ownership?
My family is made up of entrepreneurs, so it was only natural for me to follow suit.
When did you bring your business to the local area?
Jan. 4, 2021, is when we first opened our doors to the public.
Why did you start the business?
I’ve always wanted to be an ultrasound tech. It was definitely a goal for me, a dream come true.
I grew up in Killeen, Army brat. I know Killeen is growing and thriving. Our city deserves luxury things without having to drive so far away.
The other day, I had a client come in for a 3D/4D HD Live scan.
She was about 32 weeks and very excited to see her first born baby. Her husband was there and it was his first time ever seeing baby.
Due to COVID-19, appointments are limited to visitors. Some clinics don’t even allow any visitors at all!
We started her scan and baby was gorgeous!
From her button nose, chubby cheeks and her tiny toes. We were all just in awe and just enjoying her movements.
As our session came to an end, my client starts to cry. I asked if she was OK and she replied, “I never had to the opportunity to have this service before until now.
I didn’t have a good transportation since everyone else was so far away. I’m so thankful I found you!”
This is why I started this. I love my community and It deserves so much more!
What service do you provide to the local residents?
Private Elective 3D/4D ultrasounds, photography, smoke bombs for gender reveals, medical equipment to help with back pains and to help with blood flow (free with qualifying insurance), and heartbeat animals.
How has the coronavirus affected your business?
I have to deep clean more throughly, masks are mandatory, and we are limited on the number of guests due to the virus.
What else do you want readers to know about your business?
I’m an Afro-Latina and proud wife of a retired Army veteran. I love my job. I love celebrating with all my clients.
From expecting a rainbow, finding out the gender, or even finding out there more then 1 ... or 3!
I believe in proper care and amazing service for everyone, including my brothers and sisters.
I know what it’s like to receive less then great service because of my race/color of my skin.
If I can use my platform to share Black Lives Matter, I’m doing it.
