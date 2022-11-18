Well before 8 a.m. Friday, the parking lot was full and more traffic was still trying to get into the new Murdoch's in Killeen. Here's why:
"Murdoch’s is having a grand opening celebration at the new Killeen store from Nov. 18 - 20," according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "The fun gets rolling with a Bucket Sale, with savings of 20 percent on almost everything packed into a bucket. Get 10 percent off nearly everything else. There’ll be free lunch and activities for the whole family, plus chances to win great prizes. Each day, the first 100 customers get a Mystery Murdoch’s Gift Card, valued between $10 and $500."
