Editor’s Note: The Herald will be visiting local restaurants to see if they are complying with recommended safety measures from the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
HARKER HEIGHTS — Restaurants continue to take safety precautions while they operate dine-in service for hungry patrons.
On Friday, Texas restaurants were given the go-ahead to increase capacity to 50% while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.
Although the many of the protocols on the three-page document provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services are suggestions and not mandated, area restaurants are still taking precautions to keep customers and staff safe.
Papa’s Cafe, 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 14, Harker Heights, is no different.
Upon a Saturday afternoon visit to Papa’s Cafe, the Herald observed the following:
A hand-sanitizer bottle and disinfecting wipes were made available at the entrance.
Hand sanitizer was available at the payment counter.
The server wore a mask during all interactions.
The other server wore a mask during interactions with another customer.
Seating was spread out in the dining area. Tables that were reserved for distancing purposes had a sign with big, bold letters, “Not in use.”
There was at least 6 feet of separation between tables that were available for dining. Tables and chairs that had to be moved to meet the 6-feet requirements were stacked in one corner of the dining area.
The counter, where customers can normally sit, was reserved for take-out customers to wait.
The special and normal menus were paper and disposable.
All tables were empty, save for the ones that were indicated as not being in use.
Ketchup was brought in the single-use packets.
The cook wore a mask while preparing the food.
George Highsmith, director of the retail food sanitation program within the Bell County Public Health District, said that he and his team are strongly suggesting that restaurants follow the state’s protocols.
“Most of the things that are on the employee side are suggestions, they’re not mandated,” Highsmith said in a phone interview Thursday. “So we really can’t enforce it.”
The county food inspectors cannot enforce things that are not part of the Texas food establishment rules, he said.
The Herald will be visiting other local restaurants to see if they are complying with recommended safety measures from the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.