The 56th annual Parade of Homes will feature eight residential properties ranging from Belton to Copperas Cove. The open houses are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on April 24-25 and May 1-2.
“This year, we have had a hard time keeping homes because they’ve been selling so fast in our area,” according to Teri Stermer, executive officer of the Central Texas Home Builders Association. “It’s a good chance for people to see the homes our builders have been building.”
In addition to the open houses for potential buyers, the builders will be competing against one another for the best kitchen, bathroom, curb appeal, craftsmanship and overall appeal of each home. Judges will come in from out of town for most of the categories, but 30 local realtors have signed up to judge the curb appeal.
Two scholarships will be awarded to children of builders association members at the invite-only kick-off party on Friday, April 23.
Bailey Parker, set to attend Texas A&M and Jake Appleman, who is attending Texas State Technical School in Waco will each be awarded $1,000 scholarships.
Jake’s mother, Liz Appleman, is from A&G Homes and Bailey’s father, Adam Parker, is from Serenity Homes.
A lifetime achievement award will be announced at the kick-off event, to be awarded to a community member from the building industry, Stermer said.
SWBC Mortgage Company has sponsored the event for about 15 years, Stermer said.
The locations of the homes in the parade are as follows:
Dream Home Builders has two locations in the parade, the first at 1542 Niagara Heights in Belton listed at $769,900 and a second location at 2006 Box Canyon in Nolanville.
Two Flintrock Builder homes on Turning Leaf in Nolanville are in the parade. The first listing at 4031 Turning Leaf is set at $599,900 and the second at 4079 Turning Leaf is listed for $649,900.
A&G Homes has one home for sale in Nolanville at 4008 Fossil Ridge for $382,455, and a second in Killeen at 7902 Preston Hollow for $323,771.
Carothers Homes will feature one home in the parade at 8000 Tenley Way in Killeen. The home is listed at $499,900.
The final home in the parade is from Ben Atkinson Homes Inc., located at 3743 Wild Mule in Copperas Cove.
A special section on the annual Parade of Homes event will run in Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
