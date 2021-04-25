Hundreds attended the first weekend of the 56th annual parade of homes featuring eight residential properties from Belton, Killeen, Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
“The Parade of Homes is to showcase the builders homes,” Teri Stermer, executive officer of the Central Texas Home Builders Association, said Sunday. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to see custom homes in person, so this lets them know what the builders are building.”
The open houses took place between noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with another chance to see the houses again this coming weekend.
“Parade of Homes is to showcase the builders, and different homes, and what they have to offer,” Stermer said Sunday.
Several awards were distributed prior to the weekend’s events.
Two Flintrock Builder won the “Best Overall” award from the Central Texas Home Builders Association, Stermer said. Two of Flintrock’s houses in Nolanville were featured as part of the parade of homes.
Two scholarships were awarded to children of builders association members at the invite-only kick-off party on Friday.
Bailey Parker, set to attend Texas A&M and Jake Appleman, who is attending Texas State Technical School in Waco, were awarded $1,000 scholarships.
Jake’s mother, Liz Appleman, is from A&G Homes and Bailey’s father, Adam Parker, is from Serenity Homes.
SWBC Mortgage Company is the title sponsor of the event.
The locations and pricing of the homes in the parade are as follows:
- Dream Home Builders has two locations in the parade, the first at 1542 Niagara Heights in Belton listed at $769,900 and a second location at 2006 Box Canyon in Nolanville.
- Two Flintrock Builder homes on Turning Leaf in Nolanville are in the parade. The first listing at 4031 Turning Leaf is set at $599,900 and the second at 4079 Turning Leaf is listed for $649,900.
- A&G Homes has one home for sale in Nolanville at 4008 Fossil Ridge for $382,455, and a second in Killeen at 7902 Preston Hollow for $323,771.
- Carothers Homes will feature one home in the parade at 8000 Tenley Way in Killeen. The home is listed at $499,900.
- The final home in the parade is from Ben Atkinson Homes Inc., at 3743 Wild Mule in Copperas Cove.
The Parade of Homes continues from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The homes are free to visit. To download the tour app, see a map of the parade homes or to learn more about the featured homes and builders, go to cthbaparadeofhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.