A work crew continued to build an improved parking lot at the H-E-B Plus along Trimmier Road in Killeen on Wednesday. The grocery store’s parking lot was heavily damaged during the ice storm that impacted the area in February.
H-E-B officials have said repairs could be complete by Thanksgiving.
