The final Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner hosted by the Central Texas College culinary arts program is Friday evening. The menu features a Mediterranean cuisine. The dinner will be prepared by student executive chef Wray Raushan and student sous chef Graciela Olton and will be available for curbside pick-up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners can call ahead through the day of the dinner to place their orders and arrange for a pick-up time as food will be delivered to their vehicles upon arrival at the CTC Student Center.
The evening begins with an appetizer of stuffed mussels ($9) — mussels stuffed with rice, onions, tomatoes and pine nuts. The featured salad is the orange and olive salad with shrimp ($10.50) — salad with arugula, black olives and navel oranges topped with grilled shrimp. The soup of the night is gazpacho with avocado cream ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup) — cold soup made from fresh chopped vegetables with light avocado cream.
The entrees are Greek baked fish ($16.50) — a delicately baked swai filet topped with fresh onions, red bell peppers and fresh parsley; afelia pan—roasted pork ($17) — pork tenderloin cooked with dried red wine and cinnamon; and eggplant moussaka ($17.50) — a layered casserole with an array of herbs and spices with eggplant and lamb.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. Diners can choose braised carrots — sliced carrots braised with parsley, onions and fresh lemon juice; roasted Mediterranean vegetables — a mixture of zucchini, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions and garlic; rice pilaf — Mediterranean-style rice cooked with chicken stock and turmeric; or Greek lemon and garlic potatoes — baby Yukon potatoes roasted with fresh lemon juice, chicken stock and fresh garlic. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
Finish the meal with a choice of Greek orange honey cake ($6) — a moist cake packed with flavor from fresh citrus and a luscious honey-pistachio syrup or bruléed ricotta ($5.50) — a honey-sweetened ricotta brûléed finished with fresh fruit.
Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat.
The complete menu is available on the CTC website using the Patio Café link on the Hospitality Management page. Orders may be placed by calling 254-526-1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, they should call 254-681-0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
