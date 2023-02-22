The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with a Japanese cuisine. Dinner, which is prepared by students in the CTC Culinary Arts program, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center.
The meal opens with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is onigiri ($7.50) - rice balls seasoned with furikake and filled with creamy tuna, spicy mayo and roasted seaweed. The featured soup is miso ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a light, tofu-based soup with seaweed and scallions in a savory broth. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.50 or free with an entrée) or the cucumber salad ($11) - salad prepared on a bed of romaine heart lettuce topped with cucumbers, radishes and grilled chicken then served with a spicy, umami vinaigrette.
The entrées are crispy tofu with teriyaki noodles ($16) - a vegetarian option with teriyaki noodles and flavorful crispy tofu seasoned with ginger and garlic; honey garlic salmon ($18) - pan-seared salmon marinated in umami honey-garlic sauce; and chicken katsu with curry vegetables ($17.50) - crispy chicken coated in seasoned panko, fried until golden brown and served with a side of curry potatoes and carrots.
The tofu and chicken katsu come with a choice of one side dish and the salmon is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are coconut rice - creamy long-grain rice flavored with coconut sauce; hibachi noodles - buttery noodles dressed with teriyaki sauce which gives a savory salty-sweet flavor with lots of umami undertone; avocado cucumber - refreshing side salad with cucumbers, avocado, red onions and cilantro tossed with lime juice; and ginger-soy glazed carrots - al dente carrots sautéed with fresh ginger and tossed with a soy sauce glaze.
End the meal with a choice of desserts: coffee jelly trifle ($5.50) - cold, layered dessert with coffee liqueur jelly, sliced strawberries and whipped cream topped with a fanned strawberry; or the cotton-style cheesecake ($6) - subtly sweet combination of sponge cake and cheesecake topped with a dollop of Chantilly cream and garnished with fresh raspberries.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
