CTC

Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Lupita, right, assists student chef Raul Ríos with the preparation of the appetizer, onigiri (rice balls), for the Japanese cuisine to be served at the CTC Patio Café dinner this Friday.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with a Japanese cuisine. Dinner, which is prepared by students in the CTC Culinary Arts program, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center.

The meal opens with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is onigiri ($7.50) - rice balls seasoned with furikake and filled with creamy tuna, spicy mayo and roasted seaweed. The featured soup is miso ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a light, tofu-based soup with seaweed and scallions in a savory broth. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.50 or free with an entrée) or the cucumber salad ($11) - salad prepared on a bed of romaine heart lettuce topped with cucumbers, radishes and grilled chicken then served with a spicy, umami vinaigrette.

