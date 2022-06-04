HARKER HEIGHTS — People were able to make their favorite picture of their pet into art on Saturday at Painting with a Twist.
“Thank you, Bob Ross!” one person yelled out to Painting with a Twist instructor Alysia Grudier, who couldn’t help but laugh.
“That’s who I aspire to be,” Grudier said, in referene to the famous longtime PBS art instructor.
In the beginning of the class, participants grabbed their canvas with a sketch of their pet and a palette of colors to sit down to begin painting. Under the guidance of an instructor, participants quickly got to work.
“We’re having a ton of fun,” Gara Alexander said. Alexander along with her daughter, Madelyne Bailey and mom, Diane Lutz, came out to the class as a part of their Mother’s Day. The three women painted their pets Teddy Bear, Poppy and Ellie.
The event was put on by nonprofit organization Snip and Tip, which rescues stray cats and either spays or neuters them and returns them back to the streets or finds them a home.
“We’re all about having less cats on the streets,” Cody Courtlain, the founder of Snip and Tip, said.
The event had 25 people sign up to paint their pets and the painters the Herald spoke to all shared one opinion: “We’re having fun,”
