Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove continue to grow as people move from out of state to the Central Texas area, permits filed last year show.
Each city’s permit data sheds light on just how much growth is happening.
In 2021, Killeen issued 599 permits for new residential construction, including single-family homes, townhouses and duplexes, according to the city’s website.
The city also issued 19 permits for new commercial construction.
The permits ranged from eating establishments, to convenience stores, a bank, a car wash and a couple of churches.
Some of the notable permits issued were for First National Bank Texas at the corner of Trimmier Road and East Central Texas Expressway. The city issued the permit for that building in January 2021.
In June, the city issued a permit for the Knowledge is Power Worship Center.
One permit was issued for one Dutch Bros. Coffee location in August, while another was issued in October.
The city issued a permit for another Burger King on Old Farm-to-Market 440 in September, which has since opened, along with permits for Black Rifle Coffee Company and two QuikTrip locations. Black Rifle and QuikTrip on Clear Creek Road are nearing completion.
Also in October, the city issued a permit for a Galaxies Car Wash near Rosewood Drive.
Finally, in December, Killeen issued a permit for New Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights issued six permits for new commercial construction and 154 permits for new residential construction in 2021.
Some of the commercial permits issued are for some projects that Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence is excited about.
They include ClearSky Health Rehab Hospital, which broke ground last week, and BioLife Plasma Services and several new retail establishments including Crumbl Cookies, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Black Bear Diner and the Hampton Inn Hotel.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, from January to December 2021, there were 69 single-family and 71 duplex (142 units) permits issued for new residential construction.
The city also issued a total of nine permits for new commercial construction. Some of the permits were for new construction or improvements to existing businesses, such as a new canopy for the Chick-fil-A.
Other permits indicated new business construction.
Some of the permits issued in 2021 for commercial construction included one for Texas Discount Automotive on Farm-to-Market 2657 in February, a permit for Operation Stand Down Central Texas on Carpenter Street in April, a permit for Take 5 Oil Change on Liberty Bell Lane in May, — all of which are open. The city also issued a permit for Dunkin’ on Business Highway 190 in August and a permit for the Taste of Cove Food Truck Park on West Avenue E in October, which is set to have a grand opening on March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.