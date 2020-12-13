Who will pay for a new $51 million housing development in Killeen? Will the city get the property in the end?
Alistair Jenkin, of Ohio-based apartment developer NRP Group, gave a presentation at a public workshop forum hosted by the city of Killeen at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday evening. At least 41 people attended.
The proposed NRP project would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. The proposed apartment complex would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level.
Amenities would include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness room, a coffee bar, conference rooms and others, officials said.
While not providing any specific rental prices, Jenkin made clear at the presentation that the project is geared towards “moderate income housing” and that the project represents a “partnership” between the city and NRP.
However, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said earlier this month that “market rates will vary from $950 per month to $1,500 per month (per apartment unit). For the 50% of units that are designated for affordable housing, the rent can be no more than 30% of rent to income.”
As it stands, the project is proposed at this point, and has a complex funding and ownership formula tied to it.
“We are working hand in hand with the city council, city manager, and as you can see here, the residents of Killeen,” Jenkin said, in reference to those who took part in Thursday’s public forum.
On the surface, it’s a nice new, $51 million development in north Killeen, and could give a boost to that area of the city, which is marked by aging housing, deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of grocery stores. In nearby downtown, storefronts have a 70% vacancy rate, officials said.
But there’s a catch to building the lucrative complex in north Killeen: City staff and NRP want the Killeen City Council to create a Killeen Public Facility Corporation.
A public facility corporation would be established to develop the project. A public facility corporation, as defined by a city report, is to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.
Jenkin said that such corporations are only available to municipalities, not private companies.
The apartment complex, if built in conjunction with the Killeen Public Facility Corporation, would be tax exempt, but this requires 50% of units be leased to families who earn 80% or less of the median income for Killeen. Killeen’s median household income is $49,630, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
City manager
Cagle has said that although the city would own the property, NRP would operate and manage it though a lease agreement. The Killeen City Council would be the board of directors for the Killen Public Facility Corporation, or PFC.
Although the city manager’s office supports the creation of the corporation, members of the council have indicated that they need information and clarification on how the proposed corporation would function before taking any official action. This began with directing the city manager’s office to schedule Thursday’s hearing.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the council heard a presentation from Jenkin on the proposed development.
According to NRP, the project is summarized as follows: 1) The City of Killeen would form a public facility corporation, 2) NRP is currently under contract to purchase the property, 3) At closing, title to the property is conveyed to the PFC and contemporaneously a 75-year lease is signed between the PFC and the developer. 4) NRP builds the project; At completion, the PFC is the owner of the land and the improvements, but the project is encumbered by the lease allowing NRP to operate the project.
As Cagle summarized on Thursday, the PFC would own the land, NRP builds the project, the corporation owns the project, and NRP holds the lease. Operations, upkeep and collection of monthly rent would all be the strict responsibility of NRP.
“It would be just like they own it,” Cagle said, although the city would in fact own it. The lease for the project has not been drawn up yet.
Cagle said the property is currently owned by an independent family trust.
“If we go through the agreement, NRP will purchase the property and deed it to the PFC,” Cagle said, adding that NRP will be taking 100% of the risk.
Cagle said the city would receive, as an origination fee, $350,000 at closing, plus about 3 acres of land on the corner of Terrace and W.S. Young Drive, which the city can sell or encourage business development. Then, starting in year four after completion, the city would receive, via cash flow from 15% carried interest amounts of well over $100,00 per year, per information from the NRP presentation.
Cagle stressed that the Killeen City Council would in fact be the board for the PFC, which would not have a separate, independent board of its own.
“PFC Structure can be used to issue bonds or debt, but that will never happen with this project or PFC,” Cagle said.
The NRP project would be financed by a combination of cash equity, at 35% of the cost, with the remaining 65% though a construction loan, on which NRP would provide both repayment and completion guarantee. The Killeen PFC would take no liability, with respect to both construction and from a loan guarantee standpoint, and neither the corporation nor the city would fund any of the development costs, officials said.
Jenkin said that construction would hopefully start in late 2021.
“A project like this typically takes about 20 to 24 months to build,” he said.
He said he estimates tenants would hopefully be able to move in 12 months after construction begins, as moving in on some units will take place as construction continues on others.
“The city is taking no risk,” he said.
Risk and taxes
At the Thursday forum, in response to concerns raised about the project, which ranged from traffic congestion to affordability to the impact of a tax abatement given to the project, Killeen resident Ramon Alvarez shared his support for the project.
“The risk is greater in this case not to support the project,” he said.
JoAnn Purser, spouse of local housing developer Gary Purser Jr., also took issue with the tax abatement aspect of the project.
“Someone comes in from out of town and you want to give them everything?” she asked at the workshop.
“The Public Facility Corporation provides the tax exemption,” Cagle told the Herald earlier this month, adding that based on a total property tax rate of $2.40 per $100 valuation, the annual exemption would be about $2.1 million per year.
According to information it provided, NRP is the seventh largest multifamily developer in the country, and the sixth largest multifamily general contractor in the country. It has developed 42,000 apartment homes since 1994, has 23,000 apartment homes under current management, and has a vertically integrated structure for development, construction and property management.
The Killeen City Council is expected to take up the issue again at a future meeting.
(1) comment
Just another plan to bilk the taxpayers while producing nothing of value. Who, in this community, do you think is going to pay $1,500 a month rent for an apartment while surrounded by low income tenements.
The project produces no tax revenue to the city and these out of towners reap all the benefits!
