Polar Bear Sweet Treats & Eatery invited community and trick-or-treaters for a grand re-opening celebration Saturday evening in Killeen.
The restaurants, located on the busy stretch of 3106 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., was closed for two and a half weeks. The temporary closure wasn’t Covid-related but caused by personal health reasons of chef and owner Barry Baxley.
Recovered Baxley was happy to welcome his customers back and used the occasion for a fun Halloween celebration.
From 5 to 10 p.m. Halloween night, Baxley invited to a drive-through with free sweets and treats, baby Polar Bear toys and much more.
Polar Bear Sweet Treats & Eatery originally opened in spring 2019 and is mostly known for its cold specialty drinks and treats. However, the menu offers a vast assortment of classic American fares, including brisket sandwiches, hot dogs, Frito pie and baked goods.
“When your name is Polar Bear, some think all we have is shaved ice and sweets, but we have six menus; we have so much food,” Baxley said. “Many of our customers are driving by so often, but it takes a little time to actually get noticed.”
With a full lunch and dinner menu with sandwiches, wraps and salads, Baxley always works on the perfect combination of specialty foods and affordable prices like his famous Frito pie with briskets.
“You can’t get that like that anywhere else in Texas, I believe,” he said. “And we are selling a lot of that every day.”
He also recommended his lunch specials Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for $5.99.
Baxley, originally from Temple, decided to return to his home area after working as a chef in San Marcos. He has over 20 years of experience working in the food and beverage industry.
With his restaurant, he wanted to create a new concept in old Killeen, following his motto of quick service, affordable specialty foods, delectable beverages and consistent quality with free smiles.
Although Baxley didn’t have to temporarily close his doors pandemic related, Covid still had a massive impact on his restaurant.
“We were fortunate that we didn’t have to close for Covid because we have an outside porch … and we have the drive-through … but it still hurt our business,” he said.
To make sure the restaurant is following state and county guidelines, Baxley even called the county judge.
“There are hardly any restaurants in Killeen with an outside-porch and a drive-through, but he said we are good to go,” he said.
Baxley hopes for an uptick in business after the re-opening and to welcome more customers that don’t just stop by for a quick treat.
He mentioned that the restaurant and its Polar Bear theme make an impressive sight at night. Its LED lights light up the porch causing a glow around the building.
More information about Polar Bears Sweet Treats & Eatery can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Sweet-Treats-Eatery-2042332582731055.
Regular business hours are Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.