The median price for a home in Killeen has gone up significantly in the last year, and homes are scarcely available and staying on the market less than a month on average.
Michael DeHart, the association executive for the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, provided the Killeen housing market statistics for March.
The median price for a home in Killeen was $170,000, a 13.3% increase from March 2020, and the number of active listings is down to just 85, which is down 66% from March 2020.
Those houses that are on the market are staying on the market for around 29 days on average, according to the report, which is 22 days less than March 2020.
Rodney Shine, the team manager at Shine Team Realtors in Harker Heights, spoke on how the market has gotten to this point.
“Houses are selling at unprecedented levels,” Shine said. “Some houses are selling in hours and days. Now if a house hasn’t sold in the first week, we wonder what has gone wrong.”
Shine added that supply and demand has been the catalyst for the changing housing market.
“The key is supply versus demand. There is a short supply and a very strong demand,” Shine said.
He added that as of April 21, he has executed 18 sales contracts on houses and around 23 different houses have offers on them. For the 18 sales contracts, there were 97 total offers on them.
“This month I had a property that had 20 offers on it in two days,” Shine said.
Other cities
In Copperas Cove, the median price for a house last month was $169,900 and there are only 33 active listings with 61.7% of those listed between $100,000 and $199,000.
In Harker Heights, the median home price was $275,000 and there are 20 active listings, with 53.5% of those listings between $200,000 and $299,000.
Counties
In Bell County, the median price of a home was $205,000 in March and there were 222 active listings, with 40% of those homes costing between $100,000 and $199,000 and 33.9% of listings costing between $200,000 and $299,000.
In Coryell County, the median home price is $175,000, up 12% since last year and there were 54 active listings. Of the listings, 50.7% of them are between $100,000 and $199,000.
By comparison, in April 2019, the median price of homes that were sold in Killeen was around $137,500, according to reports from the Shine Team Realtors.
In Harker Heights in April 2019, the median home price was around $197,700 and in Copperas Cove, the median price was around $128,000.
Shine said that home builders cannot build a home now under $200,000 because of rising material costs and the fact that developers can’t keep up with how quickly homes need to be built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.