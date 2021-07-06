The Killeen Economic Development Corporation sold the 20 acres at the Killeen Business Park to Z Modular for $1.01 million.
At that total, the price was about $50,500 per acre and about $1.16 per square foot.
Jennifer Hetzel with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said the property is located at 5101 Roy J. Smith Drive and was appraised at the $1.01 million value. However, she said the current appraised value is not available via Bell County.
She also said that there were no incentives included in the sale of the land.
David Barr, the owner of David Barr Properties in Killeen, said the price for the parcel of land in northeast Killeen is about right.
“Northeast Killeen has the lowest prices and is the hardest property to sell in our area,” Barr said.
He said there is not as much growth to draw both commercial and residential development in northeast Killeen as there is in south Killeen.
If the property was in south Killeen, Barr said it would have cost about $3 or $4 per square foot, which is about three times higher than the amount the property sold for in northeast Killeen.
Z Modular builds modular buildings and will be using the 20 acres to expand and bring more than 100 new jobs to the area. The current site manufactures American-made steel-framed modules for a variety of markets, including hospitality, university student housing and affordable multifamily housing.
The company currently employs around 200 people. This expansion will create approximately 75 new jobs in the first phase and another 32 in the second phase, with an expected annual salary ranging from $40,000 to $50,000, officials said.
“Business is booming for us, and we need additional space to meet the demand,” Douglas Henriquez, Z Modular’s director of manufacturing, said in the release last week. “We are very excited that Killeen has the capacity to allow us to grow both our physical presence as well as our workforce. The community has provided us a wealth of skilled workers that make the work we do possible.”
