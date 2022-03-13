Killeen residents who were wanting to sharpen their psychic abilities visited a store called Trilogy on Sunday to do so.
When she isn’t running Trilogy — a shop that specializes in metaphysical and esoteric products — Elicia Dimery, 40, is a government worker for the Department of Defense.
“I’ve been doing this for about five years now,” Dimery said. “I’ve always had paranormal experiences since I was little but my dad was a minister so when I got out of his home, I started diving more into this and got the notion to teach other people.”
Dimery runs Trilogy out of her home on Excel Drive in Killeen. When a customer walks in, they are greeted by shelves of crystals, homemade jewelry and statues carved from crystals, the smell of burning incense, and of course, Dimery herself with a smile, a willingness to help, and a knowledge spanning years.
“In the beginning, I was just doing meet ups but when the meet ups were getting too big, I decided to turn it into a business,” Dimery said.
In Sunday’s class, Amanda Michalski, 41, and Kiana Solomon, 30, came out to hone their psychic abilities.
Michalski is already well versed in metaphysical topics but decided to take the class again in order to gain more practice.
“I took it back in 2019 and basically just wanted a refresher so I can know more and practice on things that I haven’t practiced on,” Michalski said.
Michalski is a reiki practicioner, hypnotherapist and helps with guided meditations.
When asked why she was attending the class, Solomon said, “I don’t really have a good answer, I’m just trying to find myself,” as she laughed.
While Dimery sees Trilogy more as a second job, she hopes to place more focus on the shop when she retires.
“People sometimes get hesitant when they come by because it’s in a house but when they walk in they’re always like ‘Wow, I was not expecting this,’” said Dimery.
For anyone looking to get some items for their esoteric needs or just want to know more, Trilogy is located at 2002 Excel Drive.
