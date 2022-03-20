Killeen residents who are interested in all things esoteric and metaphysical came to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the Texas Metaphysical Fair to seek some answers Sunday.
Vendors ranged from author Anthony Losito, a self-proclaimed psychic who speaks to angels, to Catrina Jackson, a mother who sells hand made soaps after trying to find ways to treat her daughter’s eczema.
Losito, a 25 year law enforcement and military veteran, was at the event promoting his book, “Woke,” a memoir about how after surviving 9/11, he began receiving messages from angels.
“I worked about 10 or 11 months digging through the rubble but about 10 years after 9/11, I began receiving messages from angels,” Losito said. “I receive messages from them every few minutes or so.”
Aside from psychics and energy healers, there were people selling jewelry and crystals.
The mother and daughter team of Pam and Aleta Miles was selling homemade jewelry. Aleta wasn’t at the event but her mother was doing a great job representing her daughter’s jewelry and selling her own homemade ear rings.
“You just need a reason to have video game controller earrings,” Pam Miles said with a big smile.
Angie Williams and Kodi Windley of Mindful Being Massage were giving massages to attendees which had them fully relaxed. About 30 area residents were in attendance an hour after the fair began. The event lasted from noon until 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.