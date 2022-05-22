After pushback erupted over a proposed chemical manufacturing plant near Florence, the state agency tasked with protecting both public health and natural resources scheduled a public meeting to be held next month for people to ask questions and express their concerns.
“When we found out there was a pending air quality permit, we were beside ourselves,” said Maude McCormick Allen, North San Gabriel Alliance board member.
Her house on the family ranch is a mile away from the planned Exfluor Research Corporation plant location at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County.
“This area is residential and agricultural; it’s extremely rural out here. We formed the Alliance to keep this from happening in our neighborhood. We’re pro-business and we believe in free enterprise, but something like this should be in an industrial area, not here in gorgeous Central Texas.”
As of Friday, more than 2,900 people have expressed agreement by signing the Alliance’s Change.org petition. At least two state legislators — Sen. Charles Schwertner, District 5 and Rep. Terry M. Wilson, District 20 — sent letters to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requesting a public meeting.
The TCEQ also has received 112 comments, three hearing requests and 125 public meeting requests regarding Exfluor’s air quality permit application.
“We’re asking TCEQ to deny their permit and we want a contested hearing,” Allen said. “We want a chance to present evidence of why we prefer Exfluor to not be here. This public meeting is part of the process.”
The TCEQ on Feb. 23 issued a preliminarily approval of Exfluor’s air quality permit application.
“The proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds,” according to the agency’s “notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit” in February. “The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
Exfluor’s application was submitted to the TCEQ on July 9, 2021. Exfluor is based in Round Rock. The company did not respond the Herald’s request for comment.
According to an Austin American-Statesman story on April 26, the company’s co-owner said “that the estimated $10 million, 22,000-square-foot plant ... would bring jobs into the community.”
Public meeting set
The TCEQ has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. The location will be the Florence High School cafeteria at 401 Farm-to-Market 970 in Florence.
“The public meeting provides an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions about the application and to submit formal comments on the application,” said Gary Rasp, TCEQ media relations specialist, in an email on May 18.
The public meeting will have two parts: an informal Q&A and a formal comment period.
“During the ‘Informal Question & Answer Period,’ the public may ask questions of the applicant and TCEQ staff concerning the permit application,” Rasp said. “The applicant and TCEQ staff will answer questions during the ‘Informal Question & Answer Period.’ During the ‘Formal Comment Period,’ members of the public may state their formal comments orally into the official record. These formal comments are considered before a decision is reached on the permit application.”
After the end of the comment period, which is June 16, TCEQ’s executive director will prepare a written response to all formal comments.
“This will be sent to each person who submits a formal comment or who requested to be on the mailing list for this permit application and provided a mailing address,” Rasp said.
The Alliance encourages everyone to attend the public meeting next month, and that the organization will be present.
“We’d love for anybody in the Killeen area who is concerned about the environment to come to the meeting,” Allen said. “It takes about 20 minutes to get to Florence, and it’s an easy, gorgeous drive.”
