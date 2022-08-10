Do you have a business idea you want to pitch to the public?
According to a news release Wednesday, United Business Connections is hosting a “mix and mingle” networking event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing, in Harker Heights.
“The Park Party is for small business owners, franchises, corporations, and community residents to come together to network, mix and mingle, socialize, and educate attendees,” the release said.
The event is free, and there will be no vendors. It is supported by members of the BOOM (Black Owned and Operated Movement) patrons, Five Hills Investors LLC, DJ Sprad Entertainment, and volunteers.
For more information, contact Eugene Alexander at 254-500-7395, president and Founder of United Business Connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.