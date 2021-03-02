The publisher of a local newspaper that focused on the “multi-cultural landscape of Killeen and surrounding communities” has died, his family confirmed this week.
Rick Perkins, who published the Voices United Publication of Killeen since the quarterly newspaper was founded in 2017, died last week on Feb. 21, said Perkins’ son-in-law Donald Girdy. Perkins was 78.
Family members said Perkins passed away peacefully of natural causes.
According to its mission statement, the Voices United Publication of Killeen “is to Inform and Inspire the Voices United readership by presenting positive content dedicated to enhancing quality of life and profiles that celebrate excellence in the classroom and beyond! A by-product of our mission is to illuminate the multi-cultural landscape of Killeen and surrounding communities.”
Prior to starting the Killeen newspaper four years ago, he published a similar newspaper in Victoria, near the Texas coast,
Both newspapers profiled people, veterans and businesses, and especially students, making changes for the better in the community.
“I want to inform and inspire students to strive for excellence in the classroom and beyond,” Perkins told the Herald in a 2017 interview “With the educational and informational articles, I try to motivate someone to be the best they can be.”
In that interview, Perkins said he understands the value of helping others from his own experiences when a high school band teacher helped with his musical skills, and his family instilled a high standard of excellence.
“I’ve carried that excellence throughout my life, so I want to inspire people who are underachieving to achieve,” Perkins said at the time.
The idea for the first newspaper came when Perkins noticed many articles about young people centered on crime and drugs stories. But Perkins, originally a jazz musician and a former bank vice-president and marketer, never set out to become a publisher.
“I’ve always been a hope-focused, optimistic guy,” Perkins said, “and based on my marketing background, along with my work with youth and nonprofit organizations, I decided to start Voices United.”
He is survived by his longtime wife, Oscar Hernandez-Perkins.
Barefield Funeral Home in Victoria is in charge of arrangements.
