Gas station franchise QuikTrip is making its way into Killeen with two gas stations that are planned to open up this spring.
Construction for both of them is already well underway.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, the spokeswoman of QuikTrip, said Monday that both gas stations will also come with the company’s well-known “QT Kitchen” that will be serving up sandwiches, tacos and milk shakes.
“We’ll be serving your taste buds as well as your gas,” Jefferson-Smith said.
One gas station will be at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Stan Schlueter Loop, and the other gas station will be at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Watercrest Road.
Both gas stations will be 4,900 square feet and follow what Jefferson-Smith calls the “Generation 3” model.
While there may not be a grand opening for either gas station, Jefferson-Smith said customers will be greeted by smiles and hospitality that QuikTrip is known for.
QuikTrip, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has about 900 locations in more than 10 states.
