The Shine Team Realtors will be moving into the former Bank of America building in the Market Heights shopping center in the coming weeks, according to Jean Shine, the owner of Shine Team Realtors.
The new building will allow all of the employees of Shine Team Realtors to be in the same building. Previously, the company had three offices in the ExtraCo Bank building in Harker Heights and they were separate from each other, according to Shine.
Shine expanded on why the company is moving.
“We bought our own building and now we will all be together in the same building and have a great new space to work in,” Shine said.
The company currently has around 20 employees and will be looking to hire two or three more real estate agents with the move. People interested in the position can call 254-690-4321.
Included in the new building will be Shine Residential Management, a company that will manage rental properties, as well as the normal real estate business.
The new building, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, will be “a full service building for all real estate needs,” Shine said.
Shine has been in the real estate business for 30-plus years and has been associated with Killeen since she moved here as a child with a military family.
Shine Team Realtors is associated with Coldwell Banker United, Realtors in Killeen.
