The Real Texas Gun Show is back in Harker Heights for its June show and thousands of local residents are expected to visit by the end of the weekend.
The show is held at the Harker Heights E Center at the beginning of each month.
Aubrey Sanders Jr., the owner of The Real Texas Gun Show, said he expects around 2,000 to 2,500 people to visit the show. It ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for those interested in stopping by.
The cost of admission is $10.
“I am a people person. It’s like a big, homogenous, second family,” Sanders said of the show. “It brings me a lot of joy to look over a show before we open it up and put the nuts and bolts and pieces of it together,” Sanders said.
“At one time I had contempalted renaming the show as The Real Texas Gun Show and Social Club because you look around and it’s a friendly group of people.”
