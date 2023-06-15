Central Texas Premier Realty will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Killeen to celebrate the opening of the team’s first office location.
The ceremony will be at 12:15 p.m. Friday held at the Killeen location, 2403 Bacon Ranch Road Suite 200.
Premier Realty is women-military owned and part of the Women’s Council of Realtors in Central Texas.
“We have extensive experience with the military moving process and understand what the Soldiers and families go thru so we want to be able to assist the community with the transition,” Renee Cordero, owner of CTX Premier Realty, said in a news release issued by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, which is helping with the ribbon-cutting.
Cordero served in the Army for 21 years and has made it her mission to serve Killeen-Fort Cavazos residents with home decision making, finding new homes and selling homes.
“We specialize with educating our clients in the process of home buying/selling, military relocation, residential, multi-family, land,” Cordero wrote to the Herald on Thursday.
Premier Realty also has Realtors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with the ability to provide agents for customers moving outside of the state.
Cordero is excited to teach and help residents in the area, as well as opening up the first local office with the big ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We look forward to assisting our clients with all their real estate needs,” Cordero said.
For more information on the event and the real estate company, visit the group’s website at ctxpremierrealty.com.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
