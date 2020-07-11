No matter their current situation, individuals can reevaluate their financial plans for the future for a more stable tomorrow.
Open communication with your financial institution is the key to addressing financial crisis, according to Gordon Dungan, president and CEO of First Texas Bank.
For existing loans, Dungan said individuals should call their bank or financial institution to discuss deferred payments.
“That goes for any kind of credit payment,” Dungan said. “Don’t be afraid to contact the credit card or financial institution. Missing payments will affect their credit down the line. Lots of institutions are working with customers especially during this crisis.”
Making payments on time will build their credit history, he said.
“When you get a loan, it affects your credit — it doesn’t have to be a negative, it can be a positive as well,” Dungan said. “If someone is having issues making a payment, don’t miss a payment and try to catch up. Contact the credit union or the bank, to discuss deferring a payment or waiving late fees.”
In addition to addressing current credit concerns, Dungan said it is helpful to reevaluate budgets.
“Looking at individual budgets to see what they may be able to cut back on to sort of tighten their belt during this time can definitely help,” Dungan said.
A small dollar-secured loan for under $5,000 can help smooth cash-flow issues, Dungan said.
“Depending on their credit score, they can get a secured loan,” Dungan said. “If they have some collateral, that can help, too. For 12 to 24 months, that might help.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Robin Gibson, marketing and community relations coordinator for VeraBank, said the bank also offers an array of programs to help their customers through this difficult time, including non-sufficient funds and overdraft fee waivers, loan payment deferrals for individuals and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding for small businesses.
“Our new-normal has blossomed into a safe and cautious way of conducting in-branch banking,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the bank also encourages customers to use electronic banking services such as online, mobile, ATMs and drive-through lanes.
“For times when getting to the branch isn’t possible, we have many ways for our customers to access their money, manage finances, and pay others,” Gibson said. “We are ready, willing and excited to serve our customers and want to do so responsibly.”
Staying financially fit, by periodically reassessing your budget and prioritizing spending is key to coming out ahead in your everyday life, Gibson said.
“One way to avoid financial strain is to know where your money is going,” Gibson said. “VeraBank offers financial literacy resources that provide in-depth lessons to real-life financial scenarios. Also, our Money Management spending tool within online banking allows our customers to adjust their budget with the fluctuations in life.”
Loans don’t necessarily have to work against an individual’s credit and long-term financial stability, Dungan said. In fact, regularly paying debts will help build their credit score, he said.
With proper research and application, what might be used in a reckless way that destroys finances, can be used as a tool to benefit financial stability, according to Mason Miranda with Credit Card Insider.
“I am a credit industry specialist who focuses on helping people use various forms of credit to their advantage, especially credit cards,” Miranda said. “Proper financial management, especially when it comes to debt, can mean the difference between living a happy, fruitful life and an overwhelmed, burdened life.”
Miranda said he enjoys helping people improve their financial situation.
“I believe that we can help people learn how to improve their financial situation, get out of debt, and enhance their lifestyle,” Miranda said.
Banks and other financial institutions can be among the resources to help individuals thrive in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“If you are struggling to keep up with monthly payments on a loan, or to pay off your credit card balance in full, talk with your lender,” Miranda said.
Many financial institutions’ COVID response teams are specifically designed to make feasible payment plans and help organize appropriate budgets, he said.
“Keep in mind that some lenders are also offering debt relief on a case-by-case basis,” Miranda said.
Miranda also suggested researching the appropriate credit card that meets an individual’s needs.
“Many lenders are offering improved rewards systems on their credit cards, often with generally lower interest rates because of the pandemic,” Miranda said. “If you have good credit and are responsible, it may be a great time to apply.”
If an individual already has a high credit score and good financial health, Miranda said, a personal loan can help pay off a high-interest debt.
“Good credit scores can qualify you for a larger loan at lower interest rates,” Miranda said. “This could save you money on expensive credit card interest if you can’t afford to pay off your credit cards in full.”
For those with low credit scores or no credit history, a credit builder loan or a secured credit card can be a good place to start, Miranda said.
“These products are specifically designed to be low risk to lenders, while allowing you to build your credit,” Miranda said.
But a plan for a more stable future must include a plan to keep up with necessary bills and at least minimum payments on debt, Miranda said.
“Missing any credit card or loan payments can result in a negative mark on your credit reports, which can in turn hurt your credit scores and decrease your ability to borrow in the future,” Miranda said.
Another important consideration is avoiding scams, Dungan said.
“That’s something we’ve seen a lot going on,” Dungan said. “Criminals know people are having problems and they’re taking advantage of that. If you get an email or calls, telling them, ‘we can get you money,’ more than likely, it’s a fraud.”
Before acting on a call or email, Dungan suggests customers run it by their bank or financial institution to make sure it’s real.
