Spring cleaning was in order for several local restaurants who were able to open their doors for the first time May 1, following a mandate from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott relaxing restrictions on open dining rooms.
According to Abbott’s May 27 directive, restaurants have been permitted to open at 25 percent capacity for dining room services, as many continue to provide curbside, drive through and delivery options.
Locally owned Little Italy, on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen, served its first customers on May 1, after a deep cleaning in the week prior, according to general manager Gary Revel Jr.
“We took the whole place apart and cleaned it from top to bottom,” Revel said. “We used the best products you could buy—we joke, ‘this restaurant is cleaner than a hospital.’”
As a new safety measure, reusable products such as salt and pepper shakers are heavily sanitized before reuse, or disposed of, Revel said.
“We disinfect before and after each use,” Revel said. “Everything that touches the table, we throw away.”
For added peace of mind and cleanliness for customers and staff, hand sanitizer is available throughout the restaurant, he said.
“We also wear masks and gloves when we’re waiting on tables,” Revel said. “It was such a great feeling to see people sitting inside — I’ve never been that happy to wait tables. It was good.”
While normal capacity supports 115 dining in the restaurant, depending on the number of staff working on a given day, the restaurant can serve 20 to 24 individuals at eight tables, Revel said.
“We’re at nine staff members, but they alternate working,” Revel said. “Depending on when we can get back to the 50 percent capacity, then we can all work, but he (the owner) has as many of us back as he can.”
Revel said Little Italy still offers pickup orders and works with several local delivery companies to get food to customers who may not be comfortable leaving their homes yet.
Prior to opening the dining room at Rosa’s Cafe, the entire restaurant had to be sanitized from top to bottom, according to general manager Christina Kocher.
“With the 25 percent not seeming link much, to us this is a great way to see our regular guests that were coming in daily from sitting and talking with us to just grabbing a cup of coffee to just drop by and say hi,” Kocher said.“I think this has given us an opportunity to adapt to the regulations that we have adopted in the past few months — basically similar to a soft opening.”
Kocher said she and the rest of the staff have also enjoyed meeting new guests face-to-face.
The first few days with an open dining room were not as busy as usual, Kocher said, but even with the slow start, she started to see an increase as Cinco de Mayo approached.
“The community did show us that day they did not forget us and we are very thankful for them,” Kocher said.
Since reopening the dining room May 1, Rosa’s Café can currently serve about 60 guests, compared to the 262 the dining space is designed for at the 1110 E. Central Texas Expressway location, Kocher said.
While the employees of Rosa’s Café have attempted to make the best of the “soft opening,” Kocher said they look forward to when they can open at full capacity again.
“Re-opening fully will take some time,” Kocher said. “As of right now, no date has been confirmed.”
Meanwhile, additional safety protocols attempt to keep customers and staff safe.
“Those include the company providing masks that have to be worn at all times — having them to have the masks on before they walk into building — and gloves to all our employees,” Kocher said, “Having a timer set for everyone to wash their hands and change their gloves and when it is necessary.”
Kocher said everyone has their temperature screened before they clock in for their shift, and they are also asked a series of questions about how they are feeling and if they have been experiencing particular symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Anyone who experiences symptoms or doesn’t pass the temperature check is asked to see a doctor — and required to bring a note from their physician before returning to work, Kocher said.
“For our guests, we are providing extra sanitizing areas in the store,” Kocher said. Door handles, tables, chairs, bathrooms, drink stations and condiment areas are sanitized every 15 minutes, and the ladles for the salsa bar are rotated just as often, she said.
“Salsa bar is optional; they have a choice to get their own salsa or they can get the pre-capped salsas we have prepared along with lemons and onions,” Kocher said. “Curbside is available as well for anyone who is not comfortable coming into the building, which some are not just yet with everything going on, but we want to accommodate to everyone’s preference.”
Roy Barraza, managing partner at Jason’s Deli in Killeen, said in addition to being able to better serve their customers, they are eager to get more employees back to work with the relaxed restrictions.
Operating at 25 percent allows the deli to serve 66 in the dining space that under normal circumstances has a maximum occupancy of 266, he said.
“We had already instituted many of the required safety measures, such as increased cleaning and sanitizing, employee health screenings, masks, gloves,” Barraza said. “Now it means extending these safety measures to keep guests in our dining room safe, too.”
Since Jason’s Deli is a national chain, the restaurant has put together a team to ensure each deli across the country has information specific to their local and state ordinances and has the tools to adhere to them, Barraza said.
“The team has also prepared all of the necessary signage to educate our customers on the measures we are taking and how they can stay safe,” he added.
Before opening on May 1, the staff blocked off tables to provide the required spacing and ensure customers have plenty of space between them and other guests, Barraza said.
“We also created a customer care specialist position to ensure we are compliant with the capacity restrictions and guests feel comfortable,” Barraza said. “For our items that are normally self-service, such as drinks, the salad bar and our famous free ice cream, those are all still available to our guests, but we will prepare those items for you instead.”
Additional safety measures include hand sanitizers inside entry doors, increased hand washing, disposable dishes and extra cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting in high-traffic areas — such as door handles, faucets and counters, Barraza said.
As Killeen residents adjust to phase one of Abbott’s recovery plan, Barraza said he has seen a steady increase in business.
Many restaurants faced layoffs and threatened closures when their dining rooms were first ordered to close late in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis. While several reached out for payroll assistance, many struggled to keep their doors open with limited staff providing curbside, drive through and delivery services.
“For those who were not able to pick back up during this pandemic, our prayers go out to them because this is not an easy thing to overcome,” Kocher said. “I’ve heard this many times, but I can’t stress enough to still be there for our community. I believe as a community, we can get through this together.”
