Local residents are invited to attend a grand reopening event at the Village Square in Killeen this weekend.
Francine Hamilton, the broker and owner of Dwelling Place Realty — a new business at the Village Square on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen — is also hosting the reopening event that is welcoming all of the businesses in the square back after COVID-19 restrictions.
There are also two other new businesses in the square, Dreams of Beauty by Warnita and Creation Station Learning Academy.
The other businesses in the square include Title Boxing, Cinderella Couture Bridal, Mary Dells Designer Fashions, Covenant Credit Union, Superior Cuts and Styles and Mailbox Store.
“We really feel like it’s needed because we didn’t let COVID stop us. We survived it and we were still able to persevere through it and we want to thank the clients and customers that have continued to support us during this time,” Hamilton said.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks for the first 250 guests, and free Jamaican ice for the first 50 children, as well as giveaways and activities for the kids and more.
The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Village Square, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
