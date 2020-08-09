Klaudia Brame, of Harker Heights, traveled to Ross on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Sunday, the final day of the annual State of Texas Tax Free Weekend.
“It was a surprise to me when I went to the mall yesterday and they told me about it,” Brame said, adding that in addition to not having to pay sales taxes on items, she has seen discounts as high as 50 percent.
According to the website for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the tax free weekend began Friday and ended midnight Sunday, and applied to many clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100. During this annual event qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, customers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
Nathan Albert, of Killeen, also took in some shopping at Ross.
“It’s good,” he said of the tax free weekend.
Shoppers flocked to the Market Heights Target in Harker Heights to take advantage of the sales and school supply deals.
“I came out to buy my kids stuff for school,” said Chris Ruscio, a Killeen resident. “We want to get as much as we can for the children and having the Tax Free Weekend it helps us out a whole lot too.”
Killeen resident Lenka Martinek said she came out to buy more baby clothes.
“This weekend has been good because I could buy my child more baby clothes,” she said. “I don’t know how much money I will be saving today but it will be helpful for my family.”
At Burlington in Killeen Mall, Assistant Supervisor Lizette Capella said early Sunday afternoon that her store had been selling many school supplies, shoes, clothes and backpacks.
“It’s been very busy,” Capella said. “Customers are still maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.
Capella said that Covid-19 has resulted in less overall traffic, but has not hindered sales that much. The store is allowed to host 250 customers at any given time, and as of shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday they had just under 200.
“There’s a sense of excitement as customers are shopping here,” she said.
swilson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.